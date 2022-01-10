PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,573,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 189.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

