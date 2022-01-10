PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alarm.com worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

