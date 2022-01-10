PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLBY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, cut their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

PLBY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,411,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,334,000.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

