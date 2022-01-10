Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.47 Million Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of LogicBio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $2.17 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

