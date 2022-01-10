Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 530.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

Several analysts have commented on RNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNA stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

