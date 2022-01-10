Piper Sandler Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $57.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.72 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,373 shares of company stock worth $3,723,888. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.