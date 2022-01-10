Piper Sandler Lowers Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target to $25.00

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Shares of CNTB stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $29.27.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.