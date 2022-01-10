Piper Sandler Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $510.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $622.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.95. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.