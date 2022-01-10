Pinterest (PINS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2022 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

1/4/2022 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

12/22/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

