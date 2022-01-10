Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 37,590 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,590 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Shares of MAR opened at $166.66 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

