Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,324 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Shares of ADSK opened at $262.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.