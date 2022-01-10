Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,339 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 720,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 177,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

NYSE:PHM opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

