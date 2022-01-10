Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 6,444 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $556.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.76 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.