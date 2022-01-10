Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 18,654 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $96.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

