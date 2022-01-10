Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 18,645 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $122.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.