Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $505.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.93. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.