Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,120 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,419 shares of company stock worth $9,441,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.