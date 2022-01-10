PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:PML opened at $14.42 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

