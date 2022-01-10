PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1,607.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

Shares of PDI opened at $26.48 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

