Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3.91 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 399,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 90.2% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 170,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

