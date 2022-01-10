Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $266.58 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

