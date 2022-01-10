Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,412,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.06 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

