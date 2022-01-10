Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97,544 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 90,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 945,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

