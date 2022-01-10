Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $157.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

