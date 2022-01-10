Phantomx Price Tops $0.0011 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 69.6% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $54,264.51 and approximately $168.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00350496 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013526 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

