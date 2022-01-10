Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,339,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $312.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

