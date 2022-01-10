Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) vs. Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pernod Ricard and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.83 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 1.72 -$9.86 million ($0.39) -4.21

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

