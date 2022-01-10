Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.76 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

