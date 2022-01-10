Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Short Interest Update

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $111.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 176.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

