Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.99. 258,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.