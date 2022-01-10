Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 494 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,476. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $390.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

