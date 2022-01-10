Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.57. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

