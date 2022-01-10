Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.