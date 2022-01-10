Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $25.57 on Monday, hitting $510.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.16 and a 200-day moving average of $476.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

