Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $10.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.25. 26,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.46. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.05.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

