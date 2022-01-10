Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 495,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,886,572. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55.

