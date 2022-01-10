PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $124.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.10 million and the lowest is $112.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $495.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $507.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $546.65 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

