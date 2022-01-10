Pendle (PENDLE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Pendle has a market cap of $39.56 million and $1.27 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.72 or 0.07436270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.46 or 0.99750640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

