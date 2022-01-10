Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

PEB stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

