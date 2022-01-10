PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $298.00 to $230.00. The stock traded as low as $178.37 and last traded at $178.46, with a volume of 296039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.60.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in PayPal by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PayPal by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 57,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.16. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

