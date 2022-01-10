PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Shares of PYPL traded down $8.01 on Monday, hitting $179.59. 537,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.16. PayPal has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

