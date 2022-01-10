PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.60 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

