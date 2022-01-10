Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 654,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $206.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.71 and its 200-day moving average is $249.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.16.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

