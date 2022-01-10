Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,880. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.14. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

