Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, William Blair downgraded Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

PSN stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Parsons by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parsons by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parsons by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.