Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 237 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,470. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.