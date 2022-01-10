Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,727 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.62.

PYPL stock traded down $9.01 on Monday, reaching $178.59. 353,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,841. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

