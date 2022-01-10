Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 385 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,330,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

