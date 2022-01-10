Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.23. 63,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

