Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 710 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.10. 136,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,476. The company has a market cap of $389.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

